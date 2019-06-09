Share:

Rawalpindi-Medical expert Dr Sheikh Naseem advised people of twin cities for taking precautionary measures to beat the heat as it is very essential to drink plenty of water even if they do not feel thirsty.

He said that the people should stay cool in summer and drink plenty of water as the temperature is rising. He said that one should cover his or her head while going outside or working in the open places. The summer season is at its peak, he said, adding that heat stricken patients have increased with rising temperature.

Cases of sore throat and tonsils are being witnessed because of use of cold water, he added.

He advised using watermelon, juices and cold drinks to avoid the heat. Be calm; take proper rest and protect yourself from scorching heat, he added. According to meteorological department, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country whereas very hot weather is expected in eastern Balochistan, Sindh and plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, D.G khan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.