RAWALPINDI - As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly very hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next week, health experts have advised the residents of twin cities to adopt protective measures to stay safe from various diseases which are likely to be caused by hot weather.

Dr Haseeb, a practitioner at a local private hospital, said that patients suffering from stomach-related ailments such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach ache and loose motions visit hospitals more often in summers than other seasons.

He said that the temperature is rising which is resulting in respiratory disorders, adding that children with low immunity and vulnerability to sickness, often fall sick during the summer days. He advised the people to drink plenty of water and juices to wash out their upper respiratory system.

Stressing upon preventive measures, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Khurram advised avoiding going out unnecessarily in the sun from 10am to 5pm, and if they do, they must take preventive measures such as covering their heads, drinking ORS and water frequently to stay hydrated.

He said that if they feel their body temperatures rising or any kind of headache, they should find a shade immediately and drink water as headaches are caused when the body is dehydrated, he added.

He asked the residents not to use substandard food items and drinks sold at roadside stalls. He said that chat, pakoras, samosas and other fried items should be avoided and homemade food should be prioritised.