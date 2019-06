Share:

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday asked industrialists, traders and general public to respond positively to the Prime Minister’s appeal to the nation, by declaring their assets and becoming part of tax reforms agenda.

In a statement, Dr Firdous Ashiq said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued video statement about fake account holders, tax evaders and owners of ‘Benami accounts’.