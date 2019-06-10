Share:

GUJRANWALA-CIA police arrested four members of a dacoit gang involved in murder, dacoity and theft incidents here on Sunday.

DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar told the media that accused Zain, Azeem, Sajid and Nadeem had been involved in various incidents of dacoity, murder and theft. He added that the gang had gunned down a trader named Javed Iqbal and injured four other citizens for showing resistance in a dacoity incident. He said that the accused, during preliminary investigation, had confessed to have been involved in dozens of incidents of dacoity and theft in Gujranwala, Sialkot and Narowal districts. Police recovered two motorcycles and illegal arms from them.

TWO DIE SEPARATELY

The dead body of a youth was found in a deserted plot here in Satellite Town Gujranwala. According to police, some passersby spotted the dead body in the plot and informed Satellite Town police. The police shifted the dead body to DHQ hospital and started investigation.

In another incident, a youth drowned while taking bath in Upper Chenab Canal. The deceased was identified as Sanwal, 20. On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started operation to fish out his body.