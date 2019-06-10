Share:

Globalization has had serious impact on Pakistan’s economy, politics, society, law and religion. Like many other developing countries, Pakistan is experiencing both positive and negative effects of the globalization.

Every Society has its own culture and way of life. It is established by the group of people who live together and adhere to some principles in their society. Pakistan has a rich and unique culture that has preserved established traditions throughout history. Many cultural practices, food, monuments and shrines were inherited from the rule of Muslim Mughal and Afghan Emperors.

The national dress of Pakistan is Shalwar Qameez, but cultural globalisation is having impact on the dressing of Men and Women. Wearing T-shirts, sunglasses, long shoes and jackets is not a part of Pakistan’s culture. People are becoming more conscious about their dressing styles and Fashion.

Now, they see if a fashion is suitable for them or not. Women have become more brand conscious. The trend of wearing western clothes like jeans and shirts is increasing in women.

Pakistan has its own deep rooted desi cuisine but as a result of globalization, fast food culture is wide spread in Pakistan. International Food Chains such as KFC, Mc Donald’s, Pizza Hut, Hardeesetc. can be easily located on the corners of streets, Airports, Malls, Shopping Centers, schools and Gas stations. In Pakistan, first fast food chain was opened in 1997, that was KFC and just after a year, Mc Donald’s opened in 1998. There is no looking back since then. Pakistani people love to eat inter-continental and Chinese cuisines. Pakistani cuisine is also being recognized due to globalized world.

The variety of Pakistani Music ranges from diverse provincial folk music and traditional styles such as Qawwali and Ghazal Gayaki to modern forms fusing traditional and western music, such as synchronization of Qawwali and western music by the world renowned Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Various American, European, and Asian Television channels and films are available alongside state owned PTV and other privately owned channels. People have wide variety to choose, what they like to listen and watch. They have access to latest movie and music releases, making it more competitive for the Pakistan’s Movie and Music industry.

Economic globalization has provided opportunities for developing countries, that it expands the size of their markets for export and attract foreign capital, which aids development. Foreign investment is a conducive to a transfer of technologies and knowhow, which increases productivity.

Another positive effect of globalization is greater competition among firms, which benefits consumers who have access to products at increasingly lower prices. Those who gain most from free trade in both developed and developing countries are very often poorest since they can buy good at more affordable prices, and therefore have a higher standard of living.

In this way, free trade can be seen as an indirect way to reduce poverty. Pakistan liberalised its economy as a part of adjustment but Pakistan’s trade expansion has not been as spectacular as some of the fast globalizers. Pakistan’s exports, merchandize exports, have not kept pace with that of the rest of the world.

Pakistan is facing challenges due to rise in competitive conditions so the industry has to be improved to compete with foreign competitors.

Trade sector is lead to growth because trade barriers are reduced by globalization. Manufacturing industry is growing now exports are more in manufacturing industry. The communication technology revolution also brought life to the economy of Pakistan. Now this sector is growing fast and taking part in economic development.

For winner of the process, Globalization becomes an integrating phenomenon, one that brings together markets, ideas, individuals, goods and services and communication. For the losers, it can be a marginalizing phenomenon. Just as the winners come closer to each other they become more distant from losers.

Pakistan is right now an example of hybrid society as a result of globalization, trying to find its balance between Islamisation and modernism. Globalisation has tremendously changed the dressing, cuisine, cultural values, purchasing power and socio-economic system of Pakistan.