Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government is striving to resolve the issues confronting the masses.

The chief minister in a statement said previously, governments kept changing but the condition of the commoners remained unchanged.

He said the incumbent government sensed the issues troubling the common man who he said was deceived in the name of Roti, Kapada aur Makkan (food, clothing and shelter) – a slogan coined by the PPP.

Buzdar said the govt will protect the rights of the people and work towards the welfare of the commoners considering it not as a duty but worship.

Earlier, on May 29, the chief minister had said that upcoming provincial budget would depict aspirations of the people and it should be designed in accordance with the basic necessities of life.

CM Buzdar said this while chairing a high-level meeting at his office in which the salient features of the annual development programme and budgetary proposals for the financial year 2019-20 were reviewed in detail.

According to a statement released from his office, CM Buzdar said “More funds will be allocated for the development of the social sector and resources will be utilised for public welfare and the promotion of health and education sectors.”

He said that agriculture sector was ignored by the previous government and the farmers remained hostage to an exploitative system.

The chief minister said that record funds would be allocated for the agriculture sector and more resources would be provided for the welfare of the people by curtailing unnecessary expenditures, read the statement.