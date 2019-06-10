Share:

LAHORE - Hot and dry weather is expected to persist in Punjab, including the provincial capital, for a few more days.

However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at few places in Gujranwala division, Kashmir and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Sunday were recorded as 45 degrees and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the Met office, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, whereas mainly hot and dry weather is expected in plain areas of Punjab. The synoptic situation indicates that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. The experts predicted that prevailing weather condition would persist with even more intensity during the next few days. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement in the sun, especially at noon and afternoons.

Meanwhile, farmers have been advised to take all measures to protect their crops and vegetables from damaging effects of high temperatures.