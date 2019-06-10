Share:

MARDAN - Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former federal minister Khwaja Mu­hammad Khan Hoti on Sunday strong­ly criticised federal government and said that due to the wrong decisions and polices of Imran Khan and his cabinet, the country is on the verge of destruction.

“It is the worst government of Pa­kistan’s history,” he added. He ex­pressed these views while address­ing “Meet the Press” programme at Mardan Press Club.

Former deputy speaker Khyber-Pa­khtunkhwa Assembly Ikramullah Shahid, former president district bar association Iqbal Hoti Advocate and other party office bearers and leaders were also present at this occasion.

Hoti said that Imran Khan wants to become a dictator. He added that if any opposition party leader criticised the government polices or disclosed the corruption of PTI government, Imran and his ministers registered fake cases against them.

The PPP leader said that the price-hike and unemployment were lead­ing to lawlessness, urging the rulers to take decisions with wisdom.