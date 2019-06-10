Share:

LAHORE - The world is aware of the efforts made by Pakistan on various occasions for the settlement of all outstanding issues with India through talks. It is also cognizant of India’s arrogance, indifference, or lack of interest to reciprocate the gestures coming from across the border.

Prime Minister Imran Khan recently sent a third letter to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, offering him to work together for durable peace and stability in South Asia and to promote a peaceful neighbourhood.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi sent a separate letter addressed to India’s Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar.

Pakistan thought that the two heads of government could meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Summit (SCO), to be held in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek on June 13-14. But, so far, there is no positive response from New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi’s reluctance to extend an invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan for participation in his oath- taking ceremony also speaks a lot about the kind of ties New Delhi would have with Islamabad during the second term of the “Butcher of Gujarat”.

He is going to miss a second opportunity – offered by the SCO – of meeting with Pakistan’s prime minister.

Needless to point out that multilateral forums like SCO are also used for bilateral contacts. And the need for a meeting between Pakistan and India can’t be over-emphasised.

But India has its own calculations and plans. Perhaps, it wants to treat Pakistan like other smaller SAARC states, which is not the right approach. Pakistan is an important country of the region and should be recognised as such.

Talks’ offer to India should not be taken as a sign of Pakistan’s weakness.

Pakistan has repeatedly said it wants to live in peace with India after resolving the Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions. Obviously, there can’t be peace in the region unless the decades’ old dispute is resolved.

But, unfortunately, whenever Pakistan talks of this outstanding dispute, India comes up with some excuse for not sitting across the table. And because of this unresolved dispute the people of Kashmir have continually been suffering. They have been offering sacrifices to get their rights – and subjected to untold atrocities by brutal Indian forces.

But it is pity that the conscience of the world community has not awakened yet. The world is playing the role of a silent spectator. It remains unmoved when the Kashmiris demand their rights in accordance with the UN resolutions.

On the other hand, whenever Pakistan talks of the resolution of the Kashmir dispute the world community advises it to settle it through talks with India.

After the latest attitude shown by India, Pakistan will be justified in asking the world community to let it know what else Islamabad should do when New Delhi is not willing to sit across the table.

Some people think that if courts can take suo motu notice of certain situations in the interest of justice, the United Nations should also do something to get the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir their legitimate rights. The world body should mount pressure on India to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir. If in plebiscite the Kashmiris opt to stay with India, who will oppose them? And if the UN is not in a position to act upon its own resolutions, then it should let the Kashmiris know what they should do for their rights. The advice that Pakistan and India should hold talks has failed to deliver because of India’s intransigence.