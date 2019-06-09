Share:

MULTAN-Famous hill station of Fort Munro in the South Punjab can turn out to be a game-changer for local population and the entire if basic infrastructure and facilities are improved at the tourists resort.

Named after a British Lt-Col George Monro is also known as Tuman Leghari, is a hill station located at a height of 6,470 feet (1,970m) above sea level in Dera Ghazi Khan District.

Fort Munro is one of most popular tourist spot in the region, which is located 85km away from Dera Ghazi Khan. It takes two hour and 30 minutes to reach the site.

Although it has been known since British Raj, yet this historic tourist resort lacks even basic facilities like hotels, residences, hospitals and some others, expressed social figure and tourist Muhammad Mumtaz Baig. He stated that Fort Munro could be “Murree” of South Punjab due to cool atmosphere and scenic beauty. Thousands of citizens, especially during Eid days visited the scenic valley. He said the government in collaboration with Japan government is constructing a steel bridge, which would be operational soon, adding that it would surely take tourism in the area to new heights. The government is spending billions of rupees on construction of the steel bridge, which will not improve road travel to this hill station but also add to its beauty.

The tourist called for building infrastructure including provision of safe drinking water, hotels, hospitals and standard residences. He also maintained that installation of chairlift from Khar to Fort Munro top would also grab attention of local and foreign tourists. He urged the government to take special interest in developing the hill station.

PUNJAB PROMOTE TOURISM

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary on Tourism Muhammad Mamoon Tarar has said that the government is taking all possible measures to promote tourism in the province.

Talking to media persons in Hafizabad on Sunday, Mamoon Tarar said that the provincial government has opened all rest houses in Punjab for general public.

He said that earlier these rest houses were utilized by the officers of different departments only but now the general public will also have access to them.

The Punjab parliamentary secretary for tourism said that the step would not only promote tourism in the province would also help generate revenue.