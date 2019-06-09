Share:

Insomnia is a very common disorder that has significant long-term health consequences. According to an estimate, every 1 of 3 people in the world faces sleep-related problems and do not sleep well. There are multiple reasons owing to which one does not sleep well which includes an irregular time of sleeping, using caffeine in the form of tea, coffee, soft and energy drinks before going to bed, watching any screen like TV and smartphones while on the bed instead of reading books.

Some helpful tips to sleep well include keeping the room completely dark as the human body naturally emits melatonin enzymes which help to sleep faster while in the light its amount decreases, the temperature should also be kept low as it is hard to sleep in a warm environment and never to use sleeping pills.

According to National Sleep Foundation, the ideal sleeping span is 14 to 17 hours for toddlers, 10 to 11 hours for 6 to 13 years kids, 7 to 9 hours for 18 to 25 years adults while 7 to 8 hours sleep is vital for above 65 years of age people. To have sound and deep sleep, one has to avoid above mentioned reasons so that one could live a healthy life because sleeping well keeps us physically and mentally fit.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi, June 3.