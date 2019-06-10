Share:

KHAIRPUR - Body of kidnapped kid found from canal on Sunday.

According to details, Muhammad Sibtain Soomro, 5, was missing from Abid Colony Khairpur for past two days and his parents searched him everywhere but to no avail and informed A-section police and lodged NC of kidnapping.

Meanwhile, villagers of Qabool Gopang of taluka Kot Diji saw a body of child in Muhabat canal and informed the police. Police recovered the body from canal and brought it to taluka hospital Kot Diji on Sunday. The body was identified as Sibtain Soomro, 5, of Abid Colony Khairpur and informed his parents.

The parents of deceased kid took body into custody and brought it to Khairpur.

It was third incident in Abid Colony in which three kids were kidnapped in last two months. Police recovered two bodies and arrested two accused of one case through CCTV camera. The locals expressed dissatisfaction over the police and stopped their children to go out from house.

SUICIDE

Youth committed suicide in Mirpur Mathelo over poverty on Sunday.

According to details, a youth Imtiaz Ali Dayo, 22, hanged himself in Gill Colony and died. The cause of suicide is to be stated poverty.

Mirpur Mathelo police took body into custody later handed over to his heirs after completing legal formalities.