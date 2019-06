Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Monday established first of its kind emergency health unit at an altitude of 10578 feet at Saiful Malok lake where tourists face breath problems owing to the low level of oxygen.

District Health Officer (DHO) Manshera Dr Shahzad told media persons that an emergency health unit has been established at Lake Saif ul Malook in order to follow the directives of the Prime Minister to provide maximum facilities to tourists.