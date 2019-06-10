Share:

KARACHI - Karachi University Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad has announced admissions in MPhil, PhD, MS and MD Programme 2019.

He mentioned that admissions are available in the various departments of faculty of arts and social sciences, faculty of science, faculty of law, faculty of medicine, faculty of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences, faculty of management and administrative sciences, faculty of education, faculty of Islamic studies and other institutes and centers of Karachi University.

According to him, admissions are available in departments of Arabic, Criminology, Economics, English Literature, English Language Teaching and Applied Linguistics, History, International Relations, Islamic History, Library and Information Sciences, Mass Communication, Persian, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, Sindhi, Social Work, Sociology, Urdu, Agriculture and Agribusiness Management, Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Applied Physics, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Botany, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Computer Science, Food Science and Technology, Genetics, Geography, Geography, Geology, Health, Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Microbiology, Physics, Physiology, Statistics, Zoology, Education, Special Education, Teacher Education, Quran and Sunnah, Usooluddin, Islamic Learning and others.