Share:

KASUR - A man killed his wife with a pointed instrument over a petty argument at Duna Betun here the other day.

According to police, Aslam and his wife Ayesha worked for a landlord. The other day, they were on the way to their workplace when an argument occurred between the two. Aslam got enraged and he killed his wife with a pointed tool. Mandi Usmanwala police shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem. They also registered a case against the accused on the complaint of his in-laws.

SPATE OF ROBBERIES

Armed men robbed citizens of valuables in different incidents of theft and robbery. Asif Maseeh submitted an application to Mustafabad police that suspects namely Arshad Maseeh, Aslam Maseeh, Yasmeen Bibi and Mustafa Wattoo kidnapped his wife.