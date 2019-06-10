Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Elderly Kashmir freedom struggle leader Syed Ali Geelani on Sunday termed the statement of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maldives pertaining to the Kashmir issue, a blatant negation of the hard facts of history of division of the Indian Sub-Continent in 1947.

The senior Hurriyat leader, in a statement in occupied Srinagar, said that Narendra Modi had put forward strange and illogical arguments regarding the position of India on Kashmir. Modi should not build castles in the sky, not to beat about the bush and not to flee from the reality of Jammu and Kashmir where more or less one million Indian occupational military, paramilitary and police forces had rendered the local population in a hell, he added. Terming Kashmir an outcome of non-compliance of Indian Independence Act of 1947, the basic formula for the partition of India, the veteran Kashmiri leader laid stress on the early resolution of Kashmir issue by granting right to self-determination in a peaceful atmosphere, which had been guaranteed by the United Nations and India was the signatory to it.

He castigated the Indian obduracy, stubbornness of parroting Kashmir as an integral part of it and its illogical rigidity. As a nation the people of Jammu & Kashmir loved peace, dignity and freedom, he said.

“We are not segregating any part of India, but are demanding the end of forcible and illegitimate occupation,” he added.

He urged the United Nations and other world powers including the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China to expedite their moral, diplomatic and political efforts to resolve the Kashmir dispute and deter Indian barbarism, ruthless killings of innocent people, incarceration of political activists and gross violation of human rights in Kashmir.