KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the nation is proud of the great sacrifices of our martyrs.

According to details, Haleem Adil Sheikh participated in Qul ceremony for Shaheed Major Moeez Maqsood Baig here Sunday, who had embraced martyrdom in Waziristan a few days back. He offered condolence to the father of Shaheed Major Moeez, Mirza Maqsood Baig and other family members outside the Masjid Hira.

Mirza Maqsood told that his son had met them recently and asked to take great care of them. He said he was proud of martyrdom of his son. He said we will fight the elements that are supporting our enemies. He said the whole Pakistani nation stands besides the brave Pakistan army. Ahmed Maqsood, bother of Shaheed Major Moeez, said before the martyrdom of his brother they had a telephonic talk. He said his brother was also his close friend and he would miss him.