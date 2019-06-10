Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the medal of Khadim-e-Alaa cannot be achieved with mere claims; selfless service to people is a step in that direction.

Former rulers launched show-off projects rather than facilitating common people and overburdened the national exchequer, he said. In his statement, the chief minister said he was neither in favour of show off nor fake projects. “Development projects of previous governments were limited to ads and we are fixing the issues, which were result of wrong policies of the past rulers. Public service is our aim and we will meet it at any cost. Under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, Pakistan is moving forward on the road of development. In such short span of time, we have made achievements, which previous governments couldn’t make in five years,” he said.

The chief minister said, “We will reform this system and fix the issues. Previous rulers deceived people of southern Punjab in the name of development, but no real progress was made in the region. People of southern Punjab have given full mandate to the PTI government and our government is taking practical steps to uplift living standard of people there.”

He said that separate development budget has been allocated for southern Punjab and Southern Punjab Secretariat will be functional in the next fiscal year where additional chief sectary, additional IG and special sectaries of different departments will be deployed. After that, people of southern Punjab won’t have to travel to Lahore for resolution of their issues. He said, “We will provide all resources for provision of facilities to the common man who He said that common man was ignored badly in previous governments as they were deceived in the name of bread and shelter. He said that after 70 years, the government of the PTI is striving hard o solve the issues of public as centre of attention of the government policies is common man. “We came into power with the agenda of public welfare and the PTI government is vigilant to people’s rights. He said, “We will do our duty of public service as a religious duty.”

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF KAMAILI, BIZENJO’S MOTHER

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned religious scholar Allama Abaas Kamili. While commiserating with the bereaved family, he extended his heartiest sympathies to them. He paid tribute to services of Allama Abaas for religious harmony and curbing sectarianism and said that he was a preacher of unity and harmony. CM prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo. He extended his heartiest sympathies and condolences to the family and said that they are with the bereaved family in this hour of anguish. He prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for the family to bear this loss with fortitude.