TAUNTON - Pakistani Cricketers were forced to train indoors after rain halted its first training session in Taunton on Sunday. Pakistan team arrived at Taunton’s Cooper Associates County Ground for their first training session ahead of its Wednesday’s clash against Australia at the same venue. However, the players had to rush back to the dressing room as it started raining.

Players had some fielding drills and some knocking at nets before they went back to dressing room. However, knowing the importance of the session before the game against Australia, the players opted for some practice at indoor nets.

Players returned to field for some catching practice as soon the rain stopped. At the end of the session, Pakistan team also had a coaching session with junior players from Somerset County Cricket Club.