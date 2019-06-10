Share:

ISLAMABAD - Dwellers of twin cities and visitors from other parts of the country continue thronging scenic places in the federal capital as part of Eid celebrations.

As Daman-e-Koh, Shakarparian and Lake View Park remain the main attractions for Eid visitors, people are also flocking to other recreational places including Fatima Jinnah Park in Sector F-9, Pir Sohawa hilltop and Rose and Jasmine Garden.

Saleem, a visitor belonging to Nowshera, said while preparing to take a boat ride in Lake View Park that he had come with his friends to enjoy scenic and serene beauty of the capital and would head towards Murree after spending a couple of days in Islamabad.

He said that his friends had planned visiting the capital and areas beyond Murree during the month of Ramazan.

Shakir, a resident of Rawalpinid, said that he and his friends often no need to visit other places as part of their Eid jubilations as the capital provided several places for fun lovers. He said that he and his friends would embark on the trail behind the zoo to reach Daman-e-Koh and will continue the hike till Pir Sohawa. We also love to reach the Margalla Hills summit through Trail 5 but this time we opted for the trail behind the zoo, he said.