Share:

These days prank shows are quite viral in Pakistani society. Many people, especially youngsters, play pranks on strangers and put videos on their social media pages and YouTube channels for fame or monetary purposes. Though some videos can be entertaining, most of them display prankish persons being exposed to public abuses, thrashes or others. This is how they make themselves an object of ridicule before their viewers. Besides, as per some incidents, if it goes wrong, a prank can risk people’s lives even.

While the country is facing several problems, it is a pity that our youth are utilising their energies in absurd activities. It is time for our younger generation to do some useful tasks like awareness programs to benefit themselves and others.

ABDUL HAFEEZ JATOI,

Hyderabad, June 3.