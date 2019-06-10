Share:

Ch Fateh celebrates 97th birthday

TOBA TEK SINGH (STAFF REPORTER): Awami Workers Party central leader Ch Fateh Muhammad, writer of the book “Jo Hum Pe Guzri”, celebrated his 97th birthday along with his family here on Sunday.

He cut his birthday cake at his house in village Chak 305/GB, some 16km from here, in the presence of his sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

One of his five sons, Dr Javed Fateh, a PhD in entomology, said that despite his father’s prolonged illness, he enjoyed good sense and recognised all of his loved ones.

Man critical after acid attack by brothers

SIALKOT (STAFF REPORTER): Elder brothers allegedly poured acid down their younger brother’s throat over a land issue in Jogo Chak-Chaprar village here on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victim to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot in critical condition. M Arshad, 37, told the police that his elder brothers had forcibly poured acid down his throat in a bid to kill him over a land issue. Doctors said that his condition was very critical. Police were investigating.

Abbasis condole death of dignitaries

AHMEDPUR EAST (STAFF REPORTER): Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi and his son Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi arrived at the residence of former Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab amir late Dr Syed Waseem Akhtar in Bahawalpur.

They expressed deep grief and sorrow over his sad demise and condoled with his son Dr Umar Abdur Rehman and brother Zeeshan Akhtar.

Both Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi and Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Later, they visited the residence of PML-N Deputy Secretary General and former federal minister Engr Balighur Rehman and expressed their condolences over the sad demises of his wife Uzma Rehman and son Fasihur Rehman in a road accident.

They prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace. They also offered Fateha for the departed soul. PML-N ex-MPA Qazi Adnan Farid was also present on the occasion.

PEDDLER HELD

WITH DRUGS

A team of Dhorkot police, led by SHO Ch Iqbal, conducted a raid in nearby village and nabbed a drug-peddler named Sagheer. The team also recovered 1.32kg of charas from his possession. A case was registered against him. Further investigation was in progress.

Police incompetence draws ire

TOBA TEK SINGH (STAFF REPORTER): PTI Gojra MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich said that he would be forced to protest against Gojra City police if they did not arrest the accused who had shot dead his close aide and also fired bullets at him.