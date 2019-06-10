Share:

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick in Portugal's 3-1 victory over Switzerland in the semifinals, won the Alipay Top Scorer Trophy at the UEFA Nations League Finals here on Sunday.

Ronaldo is presented the trophy by Eric Jing, CEO of Ant Financial Services Group, the operator of Alipay, at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto after Portugal's final victory over the Netherlands.

Ronaldo's teammate Goncalo Guedes, who scored the winner in the final, won the silver trophy while England striker Marcus Rashford took the bronze one.

"Congratulations to Cristiano for adding the Alipay Top Scorer Trophy to his collection," Jing said. "We've been inspired by the passion for football and digital experiences that we've seen over the past week in Portugal. We look forward to promoting further integration between football and technology in our partnership with UEFA, bringing more fun, energy and inclusion to the game."

In November 2018, Alipay became UEFA's sponsor for the men's national team events, including UEFA EURO 2020, UEFA EURO 2024, the European Qualifiers and the UEFA Nations League Finals.