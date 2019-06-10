Share:

LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said, about Rs 125 million would be spent on renovation and establishment of modern facilities at Lahore and Karachi railway stations. Talking to the media after inaugurating newly constructed waiting room at Railway Station here, he said that separate waiting rooms would be constructed for all classes including economy at every platform. The minister said that the previous governments did not spend any amount for renovation and uplift of the Lahore Railway Station. However, he added, the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving for rehabilitation and provision of facilities at the station.

He said that about Rs 50 million had been sanctioned for renovation of railway stations, whereas tenders for setting up escalators and other renovation work would be opened soon. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that all efforts were being made so that passengers of economy class did not face any problems. The government would overcome inflation, economic crisis and gas and electricity price-hike within next three to four months, he added.

To a question, he said that Nawaz Sharif or Asif Ali Zardari would not come into power again, adding that the opposition has no agenda or issue to stage protest against the government. To another query, the minister said that Shehbaz Sharif’s politics was different from that of Nawaz Sharif, adding that Shehbaz had come back just before the budget session to avoid his arrest. To another question, he said that the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would complete its tenure successfully.