SARGODHA-A 30 years old sanitary worker of Municipal Corporation died allegedly due to police torture. His dead body was found near District Headquarters (DHQ) Teaching Hospital here on Sunday.

His family and other relatives staged a protest against police and blocked Khushab-Sargodha Road. Police, on the other hand, refuted torture allegations.

The residents of Christian Colony Noori Gate staged a protest by placing the dead body on the road. They also set ablaze tyres.

They told the media that Safdar, 30, was held by Factory Area police from University Road about 24 hours ago. They alleged that the police thrashed him till death and dumped his dead body near the hospital. They demanded action against the suspected cops from the higher authorities.

On the other hand, Factory Area SHO Malik Alyas said that the police had found the deceased near the hospital in critical condition. He claimed that the police had moved him to the emergency ward of the hospital. He maintained that the allegations being levelled against the police were baseless.

Six cops suspended over

public complaints

District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera suspended six police officials including five assistant sub-inspectors and a head constable and halted their appointments in any police station or investigation cell for the period of one year.

According to police sources, the officials were punished over alleged complaints of corruption, misconduct and other public grievances. The DPO ordered them to report to Police Lines. The police officials that were punished include: ASI Haq Nawaz of PS Satellite Town, ASI Qalab Abbas of PS Saddr, ASI Azam of PS Urban Area, ASI Fiaz of CIA, ASI Rana Maqsood of PS Sajid Shaheed and Head Constable Rasheed Ahmed. Departmental action will be taken against them. On the occasion, the DPO said that no one would be allowed to violate discipline in police department, adding that the violators did not deserve any leniency.