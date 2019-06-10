Share:

LAHORE : At least seven people were killed while 1,235 sustained injuries in 1,052 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. A spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Sunday said 397 drivers, 38 juvenile drivers, 187 pedestrians and 658 passengers were among the victims of the accidents. The statistics showed that 255 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 269 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 100 in Faisalabad with 131 victims and at third Gujranwala with 64 accidents and 70 victims. As many as 814 motorcycles, 126 rickshaws, 119 cars, 71 vans, 23 buses, 16 trucks and 118 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.