Share:

SIALKOT-The prevalent wave of heat has claimed two lives in Sialkot district here on Sunday.

In Sialkot City, an unknown addict died due to heat in Rex Cinema locality. In Sambrial, an elderly man named Allah Rakha (67) died due to scorching weather.

The entire Sialkot district was in a grip of scorching heat wave. All the roads and streets wear a deserted look. People prefer to stay indoors to avoid the sizzling weather. Mercury shot up to 44 degrees centigrade yesterday in Sialkot.