Current tensions between USA and Iran is increasing day by day in the region. The USA is instigating Iran to attack on the USS Abraham Lincoln Air Craft Carrier which is roaming in the Persian Gulf. However, Iran is playing with a “restraint” policy. This escalation in the region is not a positive sign for neighbouring countries in the region. The statements of USA Security Adviser John Bolton are dangerous for the whole world.

Moreover, since last month, terrorist attacks in Balochistan region have increased, last week the Pearl Continental Hotel was attacked by Militants in Gwadar to disrupt the progress of China Pakistan Economic Corridor. These current tensions between the USA and Iran will affect the whole region of the Middle East and South Asia. It is time for the Pakistani nation to be united in the time of crises, for the interest of our country and also for the entire region.

ABDUL KHALIQUE,

Karachi, June 3.