Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has apprehended two alleged terrorists in Toba Tek Singh on Monday.

More than 3kg of explosive items, two hand grenades and other weapons were seized.

According to CTD officials, both alleged terrorists, who belong to a banned outfit, were caught at Canal road of the city.

The apprehended terrorists identified as Mohammad Abdullah Khan and Khalid Khan, CTD officials said.

The officials added that Mohammad Abdullah and Khalid were plotting an attack against Law enforcement agencies. An FIR was filed against both offenders at CTD Faisalabad station.