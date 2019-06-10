Share:

At least two people were killed and two others injured in armed clash over children indulged in fight here on Monday.

Police said that the incident took place in suburban area of tehsil Noorpur Thal district where elders traded fire after children engaged in brawl.

Two people were killed while others sustained bullet wounds in exchange of firing.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police after registering a case against armed men of the two clashing groups started raids for their arrest.