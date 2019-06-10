Share:

The scenic valleys, mountainous beauty and waterfalls in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have attracted around two million tourists this year especially during Eid days in the province.

Senior Minister for Tourism Atif Khan has said that arrival of a record number of tourists in KP has reflected an excellent strategy of the government to promote tourism in the province.

Flanked by provincial minister for local government and rural development, Shahram Khan Tarkai, the ministers visited Nathia Gali in Abbottabad and reviewed different facilities and cleanliness arrangements in tourists areas and resorts.