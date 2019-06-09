Share:

HAFIZABAD-Two middle-aged sisters of Muhammadi Sharif, Farooqabad, jumped into Jhang Branch Canal near Mona Jhal following quarrel with their in-laws. However, one of them was rescued while the other drowned.

According to Rescue-1122 source, Sughran Bibi, wife of Wali Muhammad,50, and Taj Bibi, wife of Jamal Din, 47, were married in Muhammadi Sharif, Farooqabad. Their relations, however, with their in-laws were strained and they often quarrel with them. Following altercation between the in-laws, they felt dejected and frustrated and decided to end to their lives once for all. They decided to commit suicide by jumping into the canal. However, Sughran Bibi was rescued alive while Taj Bibi drowned. The Rescue-1122 also fished out the dead body of Taj Bibi after few hours frantic struggle.

RAPE ATTEMPT FOIL

A young widow on Sunday foiled a rape attempt when a youth barged into her house here on Kassoki Road.

According to police source, the victim Noor Muzzamal was alone in her house when the accused Naeem intruded into her house. He forcibly stripped her naked and attempted to rape her. On her hue and cries, some neighbours rushed for her rescue and in the meanwhile the accused fled away.