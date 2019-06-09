Share:

RAWALPINDI - As the weather turned hot, the residents of various localities are facing water shortage. They expressed the fear that the situation could worsen in the coming days as Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) had no effective strategy to cope with the situation. The residents of cantonment areas are forced to buy water from private tankers as the RCB Rawalpindi is paying no heed to provide water to them through alternative sources, they said.

The residents of Adiala Road, Fazal Town, Shah Khalid Colony, Pirwadhi and RCB areas including Tench Bhatta, Azizabad, Allahabad, Westridge and Misrial Road complained that they were facing water scarcity and repeated complaints to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and RCB had not yielded any results.

A complainant of the Adiala road area said, “We have to fetch water from far flung areas to meet the daily needs.” There is no water for Shah Khalid Colony, one of the complainant said, adding that WASA badly failed in providing the basic necessity of life that is miserable and deplorable.

Nasir, a resident of Tench Bhatta, said that they had to buy water at Rs1,000 a tanker to meet the shortage. When contacted, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board spokesman Qaiser Mahmood said that every effort was being made to provide regular supply to the residents.