ISLAMABAD - Remaining steadfast to one of the basic objectives of eliminating VIP culture, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 286 very important persons (VIPs) including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats during the current year.

According to the ITP officials, as per basic objectives defined at the time of inception of Islamabad Traffic Police on January 28, 2006, it personnel are ensuring equal implementation of law and they fined 286 VIPs on traffic rules violation during the ongoing year. The VIPs fined during the ongoing year included 15 MNAs/MPAs, eight senators, nine army officials, 62 government officials, 82 senior police officers, 16 diplomats, 43 media persons and 23 judiciary officers among others. “Elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are the operational codes of the ITP which has become the model of excellence for all law-enforcement agencies in the country,” said SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed.

He said performance of the traffic police personnel is being reviewed continuously and every possible effort would be made to improve it. “Whether there is any VIP or common people on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our responsibility to save his life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules,” the SSP maintained. He said ITP will provide maximum facilities to the road-users and will ensure safe travel on the roads of the city. He said that fine tickets are issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to make citizens more law-abiding.