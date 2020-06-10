Share:

LAHORE - Price Control Magistrates arrested 31 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Tuesday. According to the city administration spokesman, the Magistrates also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on several shopkeepers. They inspected 457 points and found 64 violations. As many as 30 cases were also registered against profiteers. In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal, the Price Control Magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government announced rates.