MIRPUR (AJK) - In Azad Jammu & Kashmir 32 new positive cases of coronavirus were registered during last 24 hours in various parts of the State raising the tally to 444 on Tuesday.

The official statement released to the media here on Tuesday on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK by the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 32 new cases in AJK – which include 14 in Muzaffarabad district, 02 in Palandri and 02 each in Mirpur, Kotli and Rawalakot districts and one in Bhimbher district.

It may be added that the pandemic has so far claimed 9 casualties in AJK which include 5 in Muzaffarabad district, 2 in Mirpur district and one each in Palandri and Rawalakot districts.

At present a total of 218 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-controlled health facilities / isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state, the health authorities said. At the same time, after the complete recovery 08 more patients were discharged from the health facilities at various parts of AJK – raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across AJK to 217, the AJK Health authorities disclosed.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 9202 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 9149 had been received with 444 positive cases in the State. Out of the total of 444 corona virus positive cases, 217 were fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities and the state-run isolation centers in various parts of the state, the authorities said.