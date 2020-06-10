Share:

peshawar - Eight terrorists linked to two different banned outfits have been arrested and weapons and explosives recovered from their possession, Peshawar Police chief Muhammad Ali Gandapur said on Tuesday.

Briefing the media, the official said that the police arrested four terrorists after a brief encounter and later on the arrestees’ pointation, another four were also captured.

“They belong to Daesh, Lashkar-e-Islam and Jamaat-ul-Ihrar. One of the arrestees is from Afghanistan while the others belong to Khyber tribal district,” Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur said.

He also said that the same persons had attacked Karkhano checkposts with hand grenades and on January 14 and February 23.

“They were also involved in extortions, and had also lobbed grenades into the houses of traders in Matani and Bhanamari and on May 1 and May 10, respectively. We are interrogating them further,” he added.

The weapons and ammunition seized from the arrestees include four bombs, Kalashnikov and four pistols, two motorcycles and a car.