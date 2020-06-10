Share:

ISLAMABAD - A latest report issued by the National Emergency Centre has revealed that as many as 85 percent of coronavirus vic­tims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had other health issues, while this ratio is 74 per­cent in Pakistan.

While giving the breakdown, the re­port claimed that as many as 36 per­cent coronavirus victims in the prov­ince had cardiovascular diseases, 31 percent had diabetes, 10 percent had hypertension, 5 percent had chron­ic obstructive pulmonary disease, and 3 percent had chronic kidney disease, while the rest of 15 percent patients who lost their lives due to the Covid-19 had no other diseases.

While giving the information about the age factor, the report said that the pandemic has mostly affected the men aged above 50 years and the ra­tio among those having age of above 50 was over 80 percent.

The data released by the provincial government shows that the month of June was the toughest month for Cov­id-19 pandemic in KP; adding that Pro­vincial Capital Peshawar was the most affected city with 286 cases and the reason for this was as many people from other parts of the province come here for treatment in hospitals.

According to the data, as many as 273 patients were put on ventilators and 13 of them died either in high dependency or isolation wards.

The data further revealed that after Peshawar in terms of infections and deaths ratio, Swat was the second most affected district in KP from the pan­demic. In Swat, 25 out of 53 died so far were put on ventilators.

According to the report, Malakand, which is adjacent to Swat, is also among the districts suffered badly and 21 out of 37 victims were put on ventilators. Abbottabad is another area which is facing a difficult situation where out of 22 victims 12 had to be put on venti­lators. In total, as many as 349 people had to be put on ventilators.

The report also unveiled that the ra­tio of men dying from the pandemic is higher than females. Countrywide, over 70 percent of men died of the vi­rus. At the national level, 55 percent of the deceased persons remained on ventilators as opposed to KP where 64 percent were put on ventilators with average stay of two to nine days.