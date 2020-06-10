Share:

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday bitterly criticized the silence of international community over the fast raising Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

He said that deteriorating human rights situation should be an eye opener for the world. Paying glowing tribute to the nine Kashmiri youth martyred by the Indian occupant forces in last 24 hours, the Prime Minister said in statement of condemnation that India had announced a war against the unarmed Kashmiris.

He said Indian forces had crossed all limits of brutalities and innocent children were not even safe from their barbarism.

“The humanity must be ashamed after witnessing their cruelties”, he added. Raja Farooq Haider Khan said India was massacring the Kashmiri youth by disconnecting the held valley from the outside world. He said Indian government was patronizing such violence against the Kashmiri Muslims.

The Prime Minister feared that if world didn’t take notice and intervened to halt the Indian aggressive actions against innocent Kashmiris, a great human tragedy could bear in the catastrophic situation.

He said that India was torturing the Kashmiris under the guise of coronavirus in the occupied territory adding that it wants to change the proportion of population by issuing domiciles to non-Kashmiris.

Raja Farooq Haider urged the international community to play a role in preventing Indian oppression in Occupied Kashmir.