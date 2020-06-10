Share:

peshawar - Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that 80 teams are participating in the anti-locust operation in 15 districts including southern areas.

Briefing media at the Itlla Cell, Civil Secretariat Peshawar yesterday, he said that spray process on 46441 acres lands and survey of 3812418 acres lands has been completed.

He said that teams comprising Agriculture Department, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Pakistan Army and District Administration are participating in the operation.

Ajmal Wazir further said that the anti-locust operations were underway in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Orakzai, Kurram, South and North Waziristan, Khyber, Bajaur, Peshawar and Nowshera districts.

He said that PDMA was in close liaison with the concerned administrations and the situation was being monitored continuously.

Ajmal Wazir said that people could report the presence of locusts in their area on PDMA’s helpline number 1700 or Agriculture Department mobile number 03481117070.

He said that the arrival of overseas Pakistanis from Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar was in process adding that 5670 passengers through 29 flights have arrived from 15 April to 2nd June adding that 40 dead bodies have also been brought and handed over to their families.

Referring to the flour and petrol crisis, Ajmal Wazir said that the issue of flour in the province has also been raised by the Chief Minister with Prime Minister Imran and obstacles in the supply chain have been removed now.

He said that administration and concerned departments were taking action against those who have created artificial inflation.

Ajmal Wazir said that Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz was in constant contact with the Secretary Petroleum to resolve the petrol issue.

Regarding the corona situation, the Information Adviser said that a Task Force meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and the meeting was briefed regarding the corona situation and implementation of SOPs.

The meeting has decided to increase corona capacity in the hospitals adding that the Chief Minister has issued clear directives to lock down those areas again where SOPs are not adopted.