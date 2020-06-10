Share:

islamabad - Australia’s most elusive bird, the Night Parrot, may not be much better at seeing in the dark than other parrots active during the day.

An international study, co-led by Flinders University’s Dr. Vera Weisbecker, has revealed the critically endangered parrot’s visual system is not as well-adapted to life in the dark as would be expected for a nocturnal bird, raising concerns it might be adversely impacted by fencing in the Australian outback.

“Night Parrots must be able to find their way at night — to find food, avoid obstacles while flying, and escape predators,” says Dr. Weisbecker. “We therefore expect their visual system to show adaptations for seeing in the dark, similar to other nocturnal birds — New Zealand’s Kakapo parrot and owls with enlarged eyes for example. However, we found that this wasn’t the case.”