Share:

LAHORE - With the graph of COVID-19 continuing to rise in Pakistan, the project management of the China Electric Power Equipment & Technology Co. Limited (CET) decided to support much needed, poor and underprivileged persons and families of the local community around its two major installations of Balloki and Matiari Converter Stations in Punjab and Sindh, respectively, under Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR).

In this respect, the CET handed over 10,000 kg of flour and 10,000 kg of best quality rice (500 bags each of 20 kg) to the district administrations of Nankana (Balloki) and Matiari separately to be distributed among the needy people, according to a CET spokesman here on Tuesday.

The district administration of both the districts, appreciated this gesture of CET and extended their sincere thanks and appreciation on receipt of much needed commodities donated for the poor and needy populace of their districts.

It is worth mentioning that the CET which is the wholly owned subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) is executing a CPEC Project in Pakistan by the name of Pak Matiari-Lahore ą660 KV HVDC Transmission Line Project. The project which is the first of its kind in Pakistan, with a total investment of US$1.7 billion will provide economical solution for large distance bulk power transfer with low losses and enhanced system reliability.

The management of CET is committed towards completion of this project in March 2021. In this regards, maximum possible efforts are being made to follow the health and safety procedures even during ascending coronavirus situation within Pakistan.

Right now, about 4,600 Pakistani workers are employed in this project and after commissioning of its operation, it will provide electricity to 4 million families of Pakistan.

Chinese delegation presents 50,000 masks to minister

General Manager Marketing Middle East Division of Yutong Bus Company Robin Shen called on Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khitchi and presented him 50,000 surgical masks, including N-95 masks, on behalf of Tutong Bus Company and brotherly country China.

A five-member delegation headed by Robin Shen met the Minister, who thanked the Chinese company for presenting surgical masks to the transport sector and remarked that this gift would further improve preventive measures in the transport sector to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

The Minister underscored that passengers and the transport staff should ensure implementation on the government’s SOPs.

The Chinese delegation acknowledged the steps taken by the Punjab government for effectively coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary Transport Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani and other officials were also present.

The delegation members comprised Senior Marketing Manager Stone He, Country Manager Paul Zhang and Sales Manager Ali Malik.