ISLAMABAD - Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Tuesday ordered transfer/posting of several senior police officers.

Two separate orders were issued in this regard by the office of Chief Commissioner Islamabad. According to details, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer (PSP/ BS-18) was transferred from SP (Investigation) Office to SSP (Counter-Terrorism Department) in his own pay and scale with additional charge of the post of SP (Investigation) he was also holding at the time of his transfer. SP Fazal-i-Hamid (PSP/ BS-18) was transferred from the office of SSP (CTD) to Director (Operations) Safe City, Islamabad.

Similarly, Dr. NaveedAsif (SSP Security) was assigned additional charge of the post of AIG (Establishment). SP Yahya Hassan Virk was posted as SP (Law & Order); SP ArshadMahmood was posted SP (ARU); Abdul Razzaq (SP ATS) was assigned additional charge of the post of SSP (Law & Order) while Abdul Wahab (SP SSG) was allowed to look after the work of Director (Operations) Safe City Islamabad till completion of MCMC of Fazal-i-Hamid.