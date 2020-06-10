Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his regular press statement on coronavirus situation in the province disclosed that 1,748 new cases had emerged and 17 more deaths stemming from the virus had been reported.

He said that 6,995 samples were tested which detected 1,748 new cases. “This shows 25 percent result, one of the heights percentage so far,” he said and added that so far 2,46,517 tests had been conducted which detected 41,303 cases.

According to Mr Shah, 17 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 696 that constituted 1.7 percent of the total patients. He said that at present 20,711 patients were under treatment, of them 19,201 at home isolation, 49 at Isolation centers and 1,461 at different hospitals of the province.

The CM said that 466 patients were in critical condition, including 71 shifted on ventilators. He also said that 759 more patients had recovered and returned to normal life under certain SOPs. The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 19,896 that constituted 48.3 percent recovery rate.

1,748 more infections reported: 466 in critical condition: 71 on ventilators

He said that out of 1,748 patients, 1,184 had been detected from Karachi, of them 362 from East, 256 Central, 223 South, 123 Malir, 113 West and Korangi 107. He added that Sukkur has 101 new cases, Hyderabad 48, Ghotki 24, Larkana 22, Badin 18, Shaheed Benazirabad 17, Jacobabad and Dadu 15 each, Jamshoro 14, Shikarpur 13. Khairpur 12, Kashmore nine, Sujawal and Umerkot six each, Kambar five, Naushehroferoze three, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan and Thatta two each and Sanghar one.

The chief minister said that the virus had spread all over Sindh because people were reluctant to adopt SOPs. He urged people to be cautious in their day to day life to keep them and their families safe and secure.