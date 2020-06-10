Share:

HYDERABAD - The King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz Programme for Charity Works (KAAP) and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) have donated COVID-19 emergency healthcare assistance to the Provincial Health Department.

The ceremony was attended by the IsDB representative to Pakistan, Inamullah Khan, Project Manager Pakistan Mobile Clinic (PMC) Project, Mr. Murat Kavakdan, representatives of the Sindh Health Department, IHH Pakistan and media.

The Deputy Project Manager, IHH, Dr. Babar Khan Jadoon, shared details of emergency healthcare assistance arranged for the Sindh Health Department. He provided an overview of the PMC’s operation and key achievements in Pakistan including Tharparkar and Umerkot Districts. An introductory video on IsDB’s KAAP and its activities was also displayed for information of the participants.

The Islamic Development Bank representative to Pakistan, Inamullah Khan, while addressing the event via video link, informed that Pakistan, being second largest beneficiary of IsDB, with overall Portfolio of over US$ 13 billion in the Energy, Transport, Health and Education Sectors, and trade development through import of Petroleum Products and LNG. IsDB has approved US$ 2.3 billion ‘Strategic Preparedness & Response Package’ for member countries to mitigate and recover from impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Out of this, US$ 70 million has been allocated for COVID-19 emergency response for Pakistan. “We appreciate courage, compassion, and commitment of frontline doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and hope to provide them an enabling environment through provision of PPEs” he added.

On the behalf of Director General Health Services Sindh, the Additional Director Health Department, Dr. Yar Muhammad Khoso, appreciated the timely emergency medical assistance of PPEs for the frontline healthcare providers and assured that it will be immediately provided to the hospitals, health facilities and isolation wards designated for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Sindh. The PPEs were physically handed over by the KAAP, IsDB, through its implementing partner, IHH Turkey to Sindh Health Dept. on this occasion, after the signing ceremony of the donations agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Yar Muhammad Khoso thanked the KAAP, IsDB for the generous support extended to the Sindh Government, which, he said, would immensely help in enhancing the safety of the healthcare professionals in fighting against the pandemic COVID-19.

“The Sindh Government is making every effort to combat spread of COVID 19 pandemic”, he said. He also highlighted the steps being taken by the Health Department for treatment of COVID-19 patients and PPEs provided to the healthcare workers.

Project Manager Pakistan Mobile Clinic (PMC) Project, Mr.Murat Kavakdan, stated that the KAAP, IsDB has provided emergency healthcare assistance worth Pak. Rs. 30 million to Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governments followed by a comprehensive public awareness campaign being launched to combat spread of COVID-19. KAAP, IsDB through its partner IHH Turkey has been implementing PMC Project at a cost of US$ 25 million in 4 districts of KP and 2 districts of Sindh, providing free of cost Health Services and Medicine to a large number of patients visiting the clinics on daily basis.