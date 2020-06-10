Share:

Rawalpindi - Cracker blast in a private school located along with GT Road in Mandra on Tuesday triggered fear and panic in the area.

Heavy contingent of police, headed by City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas, SP Saddar Circle Zia Uddin, personnel of security forces, Counter Terrorism Department high ups, bomb disposal squad and personnel of sensitive departments rushed to the crime scene and began investigation.

Police were not sure who committed this crime.

According to details, unknown culprits lobbed a cracker in Bahria Foundation School Mandra Campus that blew up with a big bang while damaging windowpanes, classrooms and building. However, no injury or causality reported due to closure of school amid outbreak of coronavirus. The culprits managed to escape after committing crime.