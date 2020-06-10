Share:

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar, on Tuesday, said that the campaign is underway against corona. Moreover, monitoring of shops and markets is being carried out on daily basis. Speaking to a delegation of Traders at his office, the DC said that the corona SOPs had been issued by the government to safe the citizens. He said that the implementation of the SOPs was being ensured through administrative measures and no one was allowed to violate the SOPs. The deputy commissioner urged the citizens to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary outings and use face masks when going out in case of extreme need. The DC asked the traders to use anti-corona SOPs during business procedures. He said that the district administration and police teams were also actively participating in the anti-corona drive.