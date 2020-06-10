PESHAWAR - All Deputy Commissioners of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have submitted their reports about the implementation of SOPs to PMRU, Chief Secretary office.
As per reports, the district administrations conducted operations in their respective districts and inspected 40563 shops and warnings were issued to 10700 shopkeepers for violation of SOPs and a fine of Rs. 2899825 was imposed on 27647 shops while 1715 shops were sealed.
Furthermore, a total of 6232 petrol pumps were inspected across the province in which warnings issued to 1512 petrol pumps for violation of the government SOPs. Similarly, a fine of Rs.1390973 was imposed on 2059 units/businesses and 180 petrol pumps were sealed.
In addition, they also inspected a total of 9877 markets in which warnings were issued to 2484 markets for noncompliance with SOPs. while A fine of Rs. 549530 was imposed on 344 markets and 55 markets were sealed.
The district administrations inspected 955 bus stands across the province and warnings were issued to 466 bus stands.
The officials of district administrations visited and inspected 12546 transport vehicles across the province in which warnings were issued to 3534 transport vehicles for violation of SOPs and 1311 vehicle owners were fined Rs.980431 and 307 transport vehicles were banned.
Furthermore, 9143 industrial units were inspected in which warnings were issued to 874 units for violation of the government SOPs. About 762 industrial units were fined and 258 units were sealed. According to the districts reports, 51391 people were checked out of them 15873 persons were warned over noncompliance with SOPs.