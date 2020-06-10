Share:

ISLAMABAD - After holding the hard earned millions of rupees of the citizen for last nine years, the Capital Development Authority is still striving to get the possession of land to develop Park Enclave-II.

Like many of its other stalled schemes, unfortunately, the allotees are waiting for the possession of their plots in Park Enclave-II from last many years besides investing millions of rupees while those who invested in private schemes in the same area even on half price are living in their houses.

The reality is that CDA never had the complete possession of the land for Park Enclave at the time of its announcement and even it has announced two other phases i.e. Phase-I extension and Phase-II of Park Enclave even when they don’t have the possession of land for phase-I. The announcement of this project also remained controversial and it is termed as a move to favour developers, who fetch billions of rupees by successfully completing their projects.

After selling plots on higher rates, its completion was never a priority of successive managements. Now, the incumbent CDA chief Amir Ali Ahmed is keenly pursuing development of this project.

However, the possession to the allotees in Park Enclave-II is still a distant dream and CDA needs to get possession of complete land instead of claiming credit of partial work or land retrieved.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday by CDA, the civic authority has started erecting fence around the area of Park Enclave-II. Fence will be erected around 10050 running feet of Park Enclave-II. 1050 poles will be erected for this purpose. Up-till now fencing has been done around 3000 Running feet while 300 poles have also been erected.

“CDA Administration has issued directions to complete the fencing work at the earliest,” the press release added further, which means that CDA has yet to get complete land. Development activities in Park Enclave I are nearing completion. CDA Administration is focusing on development activities in Park Enclave II now. For this purpose, in line with directions of CDA Administration, a major operation was in Park Enclave II for retrieval of state land. Around 450 kanals of land was retrieved as result of the operation.

Earmarking of street was carried out by CDA subsequently. Accordingly, PC I for Infrastructure development of Park Enclave II was approved in 47th meeting of CDA-DWP.