LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Secretary General Muhammad Ali Durrani has asked party leaders and workers to get ready for the upcoming reorganization of the party.

He said that PML-F would promote the politics of tolerance, decency and unity instead of the erstwhile trends of accusations, victimization and indecency, to create a political environment conducive for the promotion of healthy democracy and strengthening the democratic institutions.

He was chairing an important meeting here yesterday to discuss the launching of phase wise reorganization of the party in the country. The meeting was held at the first virtual conference room under the aegis of Policy Center, which Durrani also formally inaugurated on the occasion. He said the virtual conference room would help carry on political discussions and consultations at the national level despite the effects of deadly corona virus epidemic.

The meeting was also participated by PML-F Vice President Maqsood Ahmad Butt, Punjab President Makhdoom Ashraf Iqbal, and Punjab General Secretary Mustafa Rasheed.

Addressing on the occasion, Muhammad Ali Durrani expressed his confidence that PML-F would emerge as a strong political force in the country as a result of next general elections. He asked the workers to focus their energies on coming general elections.